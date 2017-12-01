1 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: IMF's Evaluation Mission in Luanda

Luanda — A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Evaluation Office will be working in Luanda from 01 to 05 December, with the aim of assessing the results of the IMF programme and performance in Angola.

The said delegation, led by the director of the IMF's Evaluation Office, Donald Donavan, will hold a meeting this Friday with the Angolan Finance minister, Archer Mangueira.

According to a document from the Finance Ministry, to which ANGOP has had access, the two parties will analyse issues relating to the efficacy of the technical assistance in the construction of the country's economic institutions, flexibility and objectivity in projecting loan programmes.

The delegation is also expected to hold meetings with representatives of other financial institutions and economic players of the country.

