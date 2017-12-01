Three members of Parliament (MPs) identifies as Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira (Mzimba Hora) Martha Lunji (Nkhotakota North East) and Francis Phiri (Blantyre North) are facing an investigations after Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage in the House shows the three ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MPs tampered with belongings of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator.

Vitus Dzoole Mwale (Lilongwe Msozi) had complained that his property which included newspapers and documents had gone missing from his desk.

Presenting a report from Privileges Committee of the House which probed the matter, Roy Kachale Banda (People's Party -PP) MP for Zomba Malosa said the CCTV footage showed Phiso going to Dzoole's seat and searched his drawer.

"[Phiso] lifted the newspapers, perused them then showed them to [Mzomera]. He then picked up a document and went through it, then replaced them," Kachale-Banda explained don the findings.

"At13:36 hours [Mzomera] proceeded to the seat of [Dzoole], dipped his hands in the drawer and fished out the newspapers and proceeded to his seat."

Lunji appeared to be part of the scheme, according to the footage, Kachale-Banda said.

Dzoole Mwale complained that the stealing of his documents has affected him "psychologically."

"My properties were stolen. I don't know where they are and what they are being used for. Maybe they have been taken to witchdoctors," he said.

Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa said the theft allegations of the documents were regrettable.

Meanwhile, Mzomera apologised "for my actions."

Speaker Richards Msowoya said the MPs involved will not be jailed for years but "it is to make recommendations for future references."