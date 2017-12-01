1 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

South Africa: Blitzboks Crush Shujaa in Dubai

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Shujaa soaked in eight tries to slump to a 48-5 loss to defending champions South Africa in their second duel of the Dubai Sevens on Friday at the Sevens Stadium.

It's Jeffery Oluoch, who started the ball rolling for Shujaa to complete a good work out phases, with a try that Samuel Oliech failed to convert.

Instead of building on the good start, what followed was a cycle of errors at the breakdown and kick-offs coupled with poor ball handling and tackling, as Shujaa easily lost possession to Blitzbokke, who sliced through to score at will.

South Africa led 17-5 at the break.

Seabelo Senatla scored a hat-trick of tries, with Cecil Afrika, Blanco Du Preez, Justin Geduld, Kwagga Smith and Rosko Specman managing a try each. Afrika and Du Preez converted two tries each.

Kenya's last match in the group is against Uganda at 6.30pm as South Africa takes on Canada. Shujaa will need a huge win against the neighbours to seal their place in the Cup quarters.

Collins Injera had inspired Kenya Sevens to a 29-15 win over Canada in their opening Pool A match earlier.

South Africa

Joburg's Agripreneurs Dig for Green Gold On Skyscraper Rooftops

The soaring "Chamber of Mines" building in central Johannesburg, a hub for South Africa's mining industry, is a symbol… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.