South Africa: Blitzboks Crush Shujaa in Dubai

Kenya's Shujaa soaked in eight tries to slump to a 48-5 loss to defending champions South Africa in their second duel of the Dubai Sevens on Friday at the Sevens Stadium.

It's Jeffery Oluoch, who started the ball rolling for Shujaa to complete a good work out phases, with a try that Samuel Oliech failed to convert.

Instead of building on the good start, what followed was a cycle of errors at the breakdown and kick-offs coupled with poor ball handling and tackling, as Shujaa easily lost possession to Blitzbokke, who sliced through to score at will.

South Africa led 17-5 at the break.

Seabelo Senatla scored a hat-trick of tries, with Cecil Afrika, Blanco Du Preez, Justin Geduld, Kwagga Smith and Rosko Specman managing a try each. Afrika and Du Preez converted two tries each.

Kenya's last match in the group is against Uganda at 6.30pm as South Africa takes on Canada. Shujaa will need a huge win against the neighbours to seal their place in the Cup quarters.

Collins Injera had inspired Kenya Sevens to a 29-15 win over Canada in their opening Pool A match earlier.