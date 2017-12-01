1 December 2017

Namibia: Blue Waters Take On Arrows in Coastal Derby

By Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek — The pick of this weekend's action in the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) will be the mega clash between coastal giants Blue Waters and Eleven Arrows, slated for the Kuisebmund Stadium in Walvis Bay tomorrow.

The two coastal outfits will confront each other in the eagerly awaited 'coastal derby' tomorrow in what is expected to be a serious crackerjack affair at the harbour town.

Judging from their recent form, Waters head into tomorrow's derby as hot favourites after recording two convincing victories against reigning champions Tigers (1-0) and a 6-2 win against second placed Tura Magic.

Arrows on the other hand record mixed results last weekend, losing 2-3 against Tura Magic on Saturday before bouncing back via a 2-1 victory over Tigers. Blue Waters are currently sitting 6th on the log with 15 points matches played so far while Arrows are stationed in 10th place with 11 points from the same number of games.

The Weekend Fixtures

Friday, December 1

African Stars vs Civics (Sam Nujoma Stadium 20h00)

Saturday, December 2

Blue Waters vs Eleven Arrows (Kuisebmund Stadium 15h00)

Chief Santos vs Young Chiefs (Oscar Norich Stadium 15h00)

Unam vs Citizenz (Unam Sport Stadium 15h00)

Life Fighters vs Orlando Pirates (Mokati Stadium 15h00)

