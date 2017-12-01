Southern Africa: Angola Marks Friday Entrance in United Nations

Luanda — The Republic of Angola is celebrating this Friday its 41st anniversary since being admitted as a full member of the United Nations Organisation (U.N).

The Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry has issued a note, stating that the country's admission into the U.N, on December 01, 1976, was based on the Resolution Number 397/76, which received favourable votes from France, Great Britain and Russia, while China abstained.

According to the document "For being a valid interlocutor, Angola has twice been in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member (2003 e 2015-2016)".

The admission of Angola into the United Nations enabled the country to deliver a speech at the U.N General Assembly, in New York, through the then First Deputy Prime Minister, José Eduardo dos Santos.

In his intervention, José Eduardo dos Santos highlighted the actual state of the newly found republic and its national reconstruction process, as well as the need for solidarity with the oppressed peoples of the world and equality of treatment among the nations.