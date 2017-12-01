1 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: Angola Marks Friday Entrance in United Nations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Republic of Angola is celebrating this Friday its 41st anniversary since being admitted as a full member of the United Nations Organisation (U.N).

The Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry has issued a note, stating that the country's admission into the U.N, on December 01, 1976, was based on the Resolution Number 397/76, which received favourable votes from France, Great Britain and Russia, while China abstained.

According to the document "For being a valid interlocutor, Angola has twice been in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member (2003 e 2015-2016)".

The admission of Angola into the United Nations enabled the country to deliver a speech at the U.N General Assembly, in New York, through the then First Deputy Prime Minister, José Eduardo dos Santos.

In his intervention, José Eduardo dos Santos highlighted the actual state of the newly found republic and its national reconstruction process, as well as the need for solidarity with the oppressed peoples of the world and equality of treatment among the nations.

Angola

IMF's Evaluation Mission in Luanda

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Evaluation Office will be working in Luanda from 01 to 05… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.