Tanzania: 'CECAFA to Help Azam Spread Wings'

AFTER a successful stint in the country, Azam Television is looking forward to spread its wings throughout the continent after winning rights to broadcast the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, which kicks off this Sunday in Kenya.

The Tanzania-based Pay TV, Chief Executive Officer, Tido Mhando said in Dar es Salaam yesterday when officially confirming that the station has won CECAFA TV rights that they are targeting to go extra miles, to ensure they are able to broadcast big continental football tournaments.

Azam has signed a three-year deal to broadcast CECAFA flagship tournaments. "After being successfully in the country and neighbouring countries - Uganda and Rwanda, we are looking forward to extend our service to other countries in the CECAFA zone and continent.

"We believe we have the capacity and strength of doing that as part of our effort to facilitate football development especially in CECAFA zone," he said.

However, Mhando did not reveal the terms of the deal, saying CECAFA will be in position to unveil the term and other issues concerning the deal. Mhando said that his station is well equipped and ready to bring the football excitement to CECAFA regional members, beginning with the two-weeklong Senior Challenge Cup.

Azam TV has also won the rights to broadcast the CECAFA Inter club championship popularly known as Kagame Cup. Mhando noted that the Challenge Cup and Kagame tournaments will be the vital test for Azam TV, before the 2019 Under-17 AFCON, which will be staged in the country.

The nine countries which will take part in the Senior Challenge Cup tournament are host Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Zanzibar and Libya and have been divided into two groups.

According to reports, Azam TV won the rights to broadcast CECAFA tournaments ahead of Kwese Sports. The two companies are also said to be in a similar battle for the rights to broadcast Kenya Premier league (KPL).

Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar are drawn in group A alongside host Kenya, Rwanda and guest team Libya will be stationed in Kakamega, while group B comprises the defending champions Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia and South Sudan will in Machakos.

On Sunday, Tanzania Mainland's Kilimanjaro Stars will kick off their campaign in the tournament when they face Libya, while host Kenya will battle it with Rwanda in group A matches.