Tanzania: Stars' Coach Issues Rallying Cry

MAINLAND football team, Kilimanjaro Stars Head Coach Ammy Ninje said their main target in Kenya will be to win the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup title.

He said this yesterday at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam shortly before the team's departure to Kenya for the CECAFA mission. The tournament begins on Sunday and stretches up to December 17th, this year.

"All players in my squad are fit and ready for our first game against Libya on Sunday. We do not care about other teams which we will play against. We just care about ourselves to win the competition and return home with glory," Ninje said.

Adding, the coach said that his charges has had successful preparations prior to the competition, saying the team is capable to cope with any system of play in accordance with the opponents they are facing.

He then urged all Tanzanians to rally behind them throughout the contest as their support will inspire players to push hard for silverware.

In his words, Taifa Stars Head Coach Salum Mayanga who has also travelled with the Mainland team said his main role will be to see the performance of both Kilimanjaro Stars and Zanzibar Heroes players, who are ingredients for the national team 'Taifa Stars'.

"As we still thrive to come up with the most competitive national team squad, this tournament will be crucial to help me identify performances of individual players, who will be vital in the national senior team," he said.

He also disclosed that his entire technical bench will be thoroughly monitoring local leagues as another means to pin point competitive players to be included in the senior squad.

Also, Kilimanjaro Stars first choice goalkeeper Aishi Manula assured the public that basing on the level of training sessions they had been subjected to before the trip, they have high hopes of doing well.

"We have high hopes of doing better. Our opening game against Libya will be very important and tough but we still have confidence to do better. Personally, I do not know much about Libya but our coach has told us every detail on how to approach the match," he narrated.

Kilimanjaro Stars have won CECAFA Senior Challenge three times since its inception and have been placed in group A together with hosts Kenya, Rwanda, Zanzibar Heroes and Libya. Group B comprised Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Another guest nation invited to spice up the tournament, Zimbabwe pulled out on Wednesday, citing insecurity in Kenya. The prestigious and oldest football competition in Africa had a two-year absence but now, the stage is set in Kenya from Sunday to December 17, this year, where talented footballers will showcase their ball masterly skills on the pitch.

The tournament will be staged at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Afraha Nakuru, Mumias Sports Complex and Moi Stadium in Kisumu.