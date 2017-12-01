Tanzania: 'Thanks for This Wonderful Jester of Cultural Exchange'

MEMBERS of the Saptak Folk Dance Group from India presented their Athinga Raas dance piece and nine others, to an appreciative audience, at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, last Tuesday evening.

IT'S 15 years since the Saptak Folk Dance Group has been actively presenting Gujarati folk dance. Now, last Tuesday evening they brought their leaps, prances and coordinated steps to the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

Actually, they had just come from performing in the Zanzibar Isles, Mwanza and Arusha regions, with here slated as their last stop, before returning home to India.

For about two hours, the visiting 13 dancers from a larger group of over 100 young and energetic youngsters, between the ages of 18 to 30, kept the stage alight with their synchronised moves, which kept the audience entertained and informed throughout.

That is under the leadership of Chetan Jethava, who just happens to be their owner, tutor and choreographer together with also a performer. However, on the evening, the audience was not treated to either of these aspects of Jethava's achievement.

Instead, they had a taste of his skills, at providing informative commentary on each of the 10 dance styles, before they were performed. It was fortunate that he agreed to give the 'Daily News' a little of his time just after their performance.

Concerning their colourful outfits. "India is a colourful and very versatile country in dance, music and culture, generally speaking. So, there are many colours used in dance and music costumes.

Even in cuisine, there're so many colours. That is why we're used to using very colourful costumes," he replied as to why they had such colourful outfits. It is his love of dancing, since he was a child, Jethava says that brought him to dance.

Then when he started winning prizes in contests he realised and decided to build a career in dance. That was 25 years ago. For this working tour here in Tanzania, he had chosen five ladies and eight men from the troupe and could be seen to be very proud that all of their dances are 100 per cent traditional, with no influence whatsoever from outside cultures.

However, he also said that despite performing in villages, city street corners, schools, festivals, or anywhere else they are asked to, they prefer on stage. There is a greater opportunity for them to present what he called a more "perfect" act on stage he maintains.

In all four places that they visited and performed, he says they got a big positive reaction from their audience. Now, this is why they were able to return to India yesterday (Thursday), with a strong feeling of accomplishment.

Another member of the then visiting Saptak group that the 'Daily News' got the opportunity to talk to, is Krushna Mehta. Like their leader, she has been dancing since she was a little girl and has never wanted to do anything else.

In one of the dances, entitled "Garba", she actually balances 26 jugs on her head, while dancing with four other ladies, each caring two and three jugs respectively. This dance, she explained is performed as a symbol of Hindu philosophy of time.

The rings of dancers revolve in cycles, as time in Hinduism is cyclical. The explanation follows that as the cycle of time resolves, from birth, to life, then from death and again to rebirth, the only thing that is constant is the Goddess.

"The dance symbolises that God, represented in a female form in this case, is the only thing that remains unchanged in a constantly changing universe," Krushna added. She told the 'Daily News' that it took her seven months serious practicing to manage 26 pots at a time.

This for her is well worth while seeing that dancing is her "food". When addressing the audience before the dancers actually started their performance, the locally-based High Commissioner of India, Sandeep Arya,mentioned having arranged for a troupe of dancers from Zanzibar to visit India this coming February. This he says is part of their cultural exchange programme, geared towards bringing the two countries closer together.

"We feel the exchange of culture, understanding and good will, is really the foundation of relationships between countries," the HC said. He then asked the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, to address the audience and to officially open the event.

The Minister didn't waste any time making a speech for he believed everyone else was anxious to see what the dancers had in store on their programme. However, he did thank the HC for what he said is, "this wonderful jester of cultural exchange".