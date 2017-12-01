Tanzania: Uhamiaji, KVZ Maintain Winning Streak in Netball

THE Union league defending champions Uhamiaji and KVZ have maintained their winning streak in the ongoing league at the Zanzibar Gymkhana Club courts.

Uhamiaji, who are yet to lose a game in the tournament after winning all two previous games, defeated Zimamoto, while KVZ battled it with JKU. Uhamiaji registered a 61-21 over the opponent's Zimamoto, who in their previous match beat Duma from Pemba by 44-35, while KVZ recorded a slim 47-45 victory over JKU in a competitive and unpredictable game.

The league table shows that the defending champions, Uhamiaji, Jeshi Star and JKT Mbweni - all from Tanzania Mainland are in a stiff battle for the title, as none of the teams has lost a game in the ongoing championship.

However, Uhamiaji and Jeshi Star have played more games compared to JKT, who has a game in hand. JKT has played two games against KVZ and Polisi Arusha, wining both. They beat KVZ 44-35 before registering a 41-22 goals win over Polisi Arusha.

Meanwhile, eight football teams have confirmed their participation in the next Mapinduzi Cup tournament, which is scheduled to kick off on December 30 at the Amani Stadium in Zanzibar.

According to a member of the tournament Organising Committee, Khamis Shaali, ten teams were invited to take part in the tournament but to-date, eight have confirmed their participation.

He named the teams which have confirmed their participation as Young Africans, JKU, Zimamoto, Taifa Jang'ombe, Mlandege, Jamhuri, Mwenge and URA from Uganda, while the defending champions Azam FC and runner up Simba SC are yet to confirm.

However, Shaali said the committee believes the two teams will confirm taking part in the tournament, which will climax on January 13 a day after the 54th Zanzibar Revolution anniversary day.