1 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Uhamiaji, KVZ Maintain Winning Streak in Netball

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwajuma Juma in Zanzibar

THE Union league defending champions Uhamiaji and KVZ have maintained their winning streak in the ongoing league at the Zanzibar Gymkhana Club courts.

Uhamiaji, who are yet to lose a game in the tournament after winning all two previous games, defeated Zimamoto, while KVZ battled it with JKU. Uhamiaji registered a 61-21 over the opponent's Zimamoto, who in their previous match beat Duma from Pemba by 44-35, while KVZ recorded a slim 47-45 victory over JKU in a competitive and unpredictable game.

The league table shows that the defending champions, Uhamiaji, Jeshi Star and JKT Mbweni - all from Tanzania Mainland are in a stiff battle for the title, as none of the teams has lost a game in the ongoing championship.

However, Uhamiaji and Jeshi Star have played more games compared to JKT, who has a game in hand. JKT has played two games against KVZ and Polisi Arusha, wining both. They beat KVZ 44-35 before registering a 41-22 goals win over Polisi Arusha.

Meanwhile, eight football teams have confirmed their participation in the next Mapinduzi Cup tournament, which is scheduled to kick off on December 30 at the Amani Stadium in Zanzibar.

According to a member of the tournament Organising Committee, Khamis Shaali, ten teams were invited to take part in the tournament but to-date, eight have confirmed their participation.

He named the teams which have confirmed their participation as Young Africans, JKU, Zimamoto, Taifa Jang'ombe, Mlandege, Jamhuri, Mwenge and URA from Uganda, while the defending champions Azam FC and runner up Simba SC are yet to confirm.

However, Shaali said the committee believes the two teams will confirm taking part in the tournament, which will climax on January 13 a day after the 54th Zanzibar Revolution anniversary day.

Tanzania

Zanzibar Police Arrest Businessman at Airport, Find 8kg in Gold

Police here have launched an investigation following the arrest of a prominent businessman, Mr Naushad Mohamed Suleiman,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.