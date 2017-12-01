1 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Exports Rise to Six Months High

TANZANIA'S exports rose to six months high in June thanks to gold that contributed the largest share of the increase, according to newly released Central Bank data.

The data show export climbed to 738.9 million US dollars at the end of June from 557.7 million US dollars in May, which was the lowest since April 2015. Between January and June total exports dropped to lowest figure of 557.7 million US dollars in May, which was the lowest since April 2015.

Almost similar figure was of 771.2million US dollars reached in January. The BoT data showed that traditional export contributed merely 17.3 million US dollars because traditionally June is none agro-export season.

In comparison agro-export contributed only 13.6 million US dollars last June and 11.4 million US dollars in 2015. The season pick is between September and March. On other hand, non-traditional export contributed 441 million US dollars in the month under correspondence of which gold contributed a lion share.

Gold raked in 138 million US dollars, manufacturing 72.8million US dollars, re-exports fetch 40 million US dollars and other products 151.6 million US dollars.

Service industry also contributed 280.6million US dollars of which over two-third 157.8 million US dollars came from travel receipt--mainly tourism--followed by transport 84.6 million US dollars and freight 72.9 million US dollars.

