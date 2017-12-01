Tanzania: Lugalo Club Host Monthly Mug Golf Meet Tomorrow

TANZANIA People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club course of Dar es Salaam is set to host Monthly Mug Golf tournament tomorrow.

The monthly tournament is among Super Monthly Mug events that the club has been organising since July, this year. Lugalo golf Captain, Japheth Masai told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations to host the tournament are being finalised.

The captain said that the tournament is sponsored by NMB Bank and that all necessary arrangements were in place for them to run the event. Masai said that the tournament is open for men's Division A, B and C, seniors, ladies and juniors in different age groups.

"Lugalo course is in good condition to host the event, although currently weather condition in the city is humid, still golfers can enjoy playing in the course because it is well covered with trees," he said.

"I would like to welcome golfers to come and take part at this monthly event, everything is in place for top prizes at the event," he said.

Masai added that the event is also open for professional golfers, who will battle for the cash prizes at the 18 holes stroke play tournament. He thanked sponsors NMB Bank, who made it possible for them to organise monthly events this year.

He said monthly mugs plays key role in promoting junior golfers. Meanwhile, Masai said that the tournament will also observe new local rules that were passed this week. He said the new local rules were operational from November 28th, this year.

According to the rules if the ball lies on tractor (or any motor tyre) marker, (a) Inside rough course area; the ball will be dropped one club length from the marker either aside or behind not beyond the marker without a penalty. The rules also stipulate that if the ball lies at the fairway area of course; the ball will be dropped one club length from the marker either aside or behind not beyond marker without a penalty."