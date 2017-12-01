Tanzania: Netball Has to Regain Focus, Appeal

UNION netball league currently taking place at the Gymkhana Club courts in Zanzibar, is struggling to appeal to fans as it used to be in the past. For the past few years, the sport lost its appeal due to various factors, chief among them is poor leadership and lack of financial support.

No-one cares and the atmosphere is crystal clear evidence that not only the Union tournament that lost people's attention, but netball as whole, has lost focus and appeal to the majority of Tanzanians.

When netball was at its peak, Union matches drew big audiences, especially when teams like Jeshi Stars were playing against teams like Bora, Iringa's Tumbaku, Bima, Bandari, and in those derbies gate collection was raised.

The absence of a team like Bandari in First Division for over a decade seems to have had an impact to the present day generation. With a relative big fan base, it meant Bandari's presence in any tournament has significant economic and social values.

The present generation has forgotten that teams like Bandari and Bora, who have been netball figureheads for over four decades, helped Tanzanian netball to win appeal all over East Africa, a situation that made it a netball superpower of the region.

However, for historical reasons, those days are gone. It is sad that things have changed to the worst and to some extent, the Tanzania Amateur Netball Association, CHANETA, leadership deserves all blames, for the little efforts they are making to revive the sport.

Under the former leadership, Tanzania missed out on all international competitions it was supposed to take part in. August 2015 CHANETA was forced to swallow a bitter pill when Taifa Queens were removed from International Netball Federation (INF) rankings due to their inactivity in back-to-back years.

Lack of financial support from the government, public and private companies is also to blame. Unlike football, the rest of the sports and sporting organisations, that include CHANETA, have been struggling, and this is literally not only in promoting their respective sports but also in organising their national championships.

The absence of such assistance for netball has been such that CHANETA's leadership has more or less stopped calling for support. CHANETA should continue to fight on. They should ensure that the national netball championship, club championships are not only held but all regions in the country send their teams to the tournaments.

To save the sport from collapse, combined efforts that involve the government, parastatal and non-parastatal institutions is urgently needed.