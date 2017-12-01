Namibia: Belly Dancer Selected for World Art Champs

Swakopmund — Professional belly dancer, Sascha Olivier-Sampson, has been selected from a team of performing artists to represent Namibia in Los Angeles in July 2018 in a two-week World Performing Art Championships.

Sascha is part of a large team of various artists in all age categories selected after the national championships in October. Sascha is in the belly dancing category out of nearly 50 various contestants in singing, acting, dancing, instruments and modelling. The exotic beauty and creative dancer, who has shimmied her hips in countless belly dance spectaculars, while dressed in dazzling costumes, has wowed audiences throughout Namibia and around the world. "It it s great honour to have been selected as one of the dancers for Team Namibia, and we really intend to do our country proud, as this is going to be a once in a lifetime experience," says Sascha.

Sascha began belly dancing over 10 years ago, when she established her 'Moon Goddess Dance Studio' in Windhoek, and since then has wowed audiences with her grace and radiance. She is also a lecturer at the University of Namibia, where she heads the Visual and Performing Arts Department, inspiring young folks to embrace their creative talents. Through art, she has danced on stages around the world and has caught the eye of many international organisation. She works tirelessly at being a world class belly dancer with her major achievement to date - the annual 'Shimmy for Shelter' belly dancing extravaganza. The show which has been running for eight years is choreographed and produced by Moon Goddess Dance Studio to raise funds for various animal and charity causes.

This show coincides with the celebration of World Belly Dance Day during May, and this year's proceeds from shows in Windhoek and Swakopmund were donated to the Intelligence Service Against Poaching (ISAP) and the much-needed Desert Lion project. Sascha claims that her belly dancing extravaganzas are enjoyed by the whole family, and have become so popular, she has heeded requests to take the show internationally. Sascha has also hosted shows to raise funds for the deaf, as well as a Cancer Association charity event in October.

She will wrap up her busy year with the not-to-be missed 'Carnival of Flames' in Swakopmund this month during the festive season. Meanwhile, Sascha says donations and sponsorships of all values to help her achieve her dream to perform in Los Angeles would be appreciated (even items donated for raffles).