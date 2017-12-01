Namibia: Choppies Opens At Omuthiya

Choppies, a retailer with dozens of shops across southern Africa, opened its first branch in Namibia at Omuthiya in the Oshikoto region on Wednesday.

At the official opening, country manager Vysakh Thehekkepa expressed gratitude to Omuthiya residents for having turned up in hundreds for the event and vowed to deliver first class customer service as well as competitive prices.

"I want to thank the people of Omuthiya and the surrounding community at large for turning up in such large numbers to support us. We really appreciate that," he said in an interview shortly after the official opening.

According to Thehekkepa, the shop employs 75 people, the majority of whom are locals. Of the 75, three are managers. He told The Namibian that the company will soon open branches at Ondangwa and Ongwediva.

Thehekkepa promised that about 20 Choppies branches will be opened countrywide by the end of next year.

On the worrying behaviour of several established giant retailers, who disregard the country's labour laws to mistreat employees, Thehekkepa said his company is different.

"We are operating in many African countries and we are in good relationships with the authorities. We respect the law and our employees and it will be the same in Namibia," he reassured.

He also said the company will have a social responsibility programme, where it will give back to the communities where it is operational.

Samwel Mbango, the chief executive officer of Omuthiya, applauded the company for setting up shop in the town.

"I am proud of them. In fact, there will be good competition between them and the other two shops already here. Even their prices are competitive as you can see," he said.

The Botswana and Johanesburg stock exchange listed company has shops in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania.

Choppies is a Botswanan multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in Gaborone,Botswana. Initially selling only food-based (both fresh groceries and wholesale long-life foods) and other fast-moving consumer goods.The group owns a centralised, in-house distribution network in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Kenya.