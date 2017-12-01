1 December 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Awesome 2017 Show With Mtukudzi On Track

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ocrhain Sampaya

Windhoek — Amidst rumors and expectations of Zimbabwe's chimurenga musician, Thomas Mapfumo, also known as the Lion of Zimbabwe, returning from exile with the wind of change sweeping in that country, another Zimbabwean muso is in Namibia as scheduled.

Oliver Mtukudzi is tomorrow night performing at the City of Windhoek parking area, assures Alma Nangolo one of the organisers of the show from Oshili Nawa 24. "Of course, he is still coming, we already signed a contract," she confirms. "We are organising this event to take our passion for awesome people into the real world with a smash hit event that lets awesome individuals get together and share the experience of 2017," says Nangolo.

Local line-up includes Namibia's leading female artists Sally Boss Madam and Oteya as well as Warakata hitmaker, One Blood. Not to mention PDK, Ndilimani, Soul Jah and Diop.

Namibia

Murder Conspiracy Trial Continues in January

The trial of six people accused of having conspired to murder the husband of one of them in March 2015 is due to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.