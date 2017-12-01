1 December 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Stands Firm On 2021 Bid

By Clement Malambo

President Edgar Lungu faced up to the debate about his candidature for the 2021 elections by saying that he wants to contest the 2021 elections.

Featuring on a ZNBC special interview program, the Head of State however clarified that he would not insist on contesting if the courts of law rule otherwise.

President Lungu recently uncharacteristically sent a veiled threat to the judiciary against being too adventurous with their rulings and replicate the Kenyan example of ruling against the state.

The debate about President Lungu being eligible for contesting the 2021 elections has dragged on despite the matter still pending before the courts of law.

President Lungu said that his opponents were scared of facing him as he was more popular than them.

He said that rather than demonize him for availing himself for the third time they should be happy to challenge him.

On foreign trips President Lungu said that they were beneficial to the country as they enhanced Zambia's global reputation.

