Zimbabwe: We Are Worried - Reactions to Mnangagwa's Midnight Cabinet

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has named a new Cabinet, seen as rewarding top military officials who played a crucial role in his rise to the top but retained much of the old guard from the Robert Mugabe era, which analysts say deflates much of the optimism surrounding the new government.

Major General Sibusiso Moyo, the army spokesperson who became the face of the military's "Operation Restore Legacy," a coup that toppled Mugabe after 37 years, leading to Mnangagwa's rise last week was named as foreign affairs minister while Air Marshal Perrance Shiri is the new lands minister.

In a Cabinet that was announced just before midnight on Thursday, Mnangagwa returned Patrick Chinamasa to the finance ministry and brought in Mimosa Platinum Mine's executive chairman, Winston Chitando to head the crucial mines ministry. Chitando was also the chairman of the government controlled Hwange Colliery Mine.

After promising a clean break from the Mugabe era policies, he brought back much of the old guard, disappointing the business community, labour and the public.

David Parirenyatwa, Lazarus Dokora, Obert Mpofu, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Jorum Gumbo, Mike Bimha, Supa Mandiwanzira, Kembo Mohadi retained their previous portfolios.

Mnangagwa, who has promised to hit the ground running, is under pressure to deliver on the economy, to create jobs and address the severe foreign currency shortages.

"Although we expected to see a different cabinet, for us as business community we welcome the appointments of ministers in the Industry and commerce ministry, the minister of finance as well as the one for mining. Those ministers , we think will bring positive developments to support the industry at large," said Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Jabangwe.

His predecessor Busisa Moyo is willing to give the new Cabinet a chance.

"I think we have to judge the newly appointed cabinet ministers based on their abilities not based on character. Although we were hoping for more people from the private sector and technocrats we look forward to engaging with those appointed. We are happy with the appointment of Winston (Chitando) who is from the private sector. Those who were given room, we look forward to seeing them proving their worth in the coming months."

Economic commentator, John Robertson spoke for many when he said: "We are worried. The inclusion of military personnel is also disappointing because those people have failed to run parastatals.

The cabinet has too many names who were in the previous cabinet and there is no indication that they were well-chosen. There is no indication that they will not disappoint like in the previous cabinet. Their performance won't be any better. Why does Zimbabwe need 22 ministries?"

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Secretary General, Japhet Moyo had this to say: "As the workers we are very very disappointed, we were not expecting the new administration to be fully comprised of same old people who have failed us in the past. The president missed the point by appointing people who have failed to deliver judging from their record, such as the now Home Affairs and Culture minister Obert Mpofu.

The full Cabinet

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning - Patrick Chinamasa

Minister of Home Affairs and Culture - Obert Mpofu

Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement - Perrance Shiri

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education - Lazarus Dokora

Minister of Health and Child Care - David Parirenyatwa

Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans - Kembo Mohadi

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs - Ziyambi Ziyambi

Minister of Foreign Affairs - Major General Sibusiso Moyo

Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation - Kazembe Kazembe

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development - Mike Bimha

Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing - July Moyo

Minister of Women and Youth Affairs - Sithembiso Nyoni

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development - Amon Murwira

Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security - Supa Mandiwanzira

Minister of Labour and Social Welfare - Clever Nyathi

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development - Jorum Gumbo

Minister of Mines and Mining Development - Winston Chitando

Minister of Environment, Water and Climate - Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry - Priscah Mupfumira

Minister of Energy and Power Development - Simon Khaya Moyo

Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services - Chris Mutsvangwa

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring of Government Programmes - Simbarashe Mumbengegwi

Minister of State for Provinces

Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan - Angeline Masuku

Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan - Miriam Chikukwa

Minister of State for Manicaland - Monica Mutsvangwa

Minister for State for Mashonaland Central - Martin Dinha

Minister of State for Mashonaland West - Webster Shamu

Minister of State for Mashonaland East - David Musabayana

Minister of State for Matabeleland - Cain Mathema

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Abednico Ncube

Minister of State for Masvingo - Josiah Hungwe

Minister of State for Midlands - Owen Ncube

Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the President's Office - Christopher Mushohwe

Deputy Ministers

Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Development - Terence Mukupe

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Settlement - Davis Marapira

Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education - Paul Mavima

Deputy Minister for War Veterans - Victor Matemadanda

Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs - Pupurayi Togarepi

Deputy Minister for Social Welfare - Joshua Malinga