1 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Star to Play in Newcastle - Laurence Ngwira Remain in England After Series

Shooter-cum-defender Laureen Ngwira, who was identified by former Malawi Queens coach Griffin Saenda to understudy Australia-based star Mwawi Kumwenda, has remained in England after the Vitality Netball International Series as a netball club has sought for her services.

Netball Association of Malawi (Nam) General Secretary, Carol Bapu, confirmed that Ngwira did not travel with the rest of the Queens squad back home on Thursday.

"Laurene Ngwira is left behind as she will be with a club," she said.

When contacted for comment, Ngwira said she indeed is joining a team in Newcastle called Team Northumbria which plays in the Vitality Netball Superleague.

"I will be with the team until December when am expected to go to Malawi," she said.

This is the second time that Ngwira is attached to an English club. In September, Ngwira featured for for Hertfordshire Mavericks during a day-long British Fast5 All-Stars Tournament.

Ngwira together with compatriot Sharo Kaiche featured for the team as All-Star guests whereas Malawi Queens coach Mary Waya, was engaged as Mavericks' shooters' coach.

