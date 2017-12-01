1 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mwawi Delighted With England Award As Player of the Test Series

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malawi Queens shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has expressed her delight at being named the Best Player of the Vitality Netball International Series.

"It's a great honour and I am glad for this," Kumwenda who plays in Australia said.

The player's manager Hlupi Chalamba also offered her congratulations.

"Congratulations Sis!! I am always proud of you!!!!. Well done our Queens for the gallant fight! Our Queens Our Pride," she wrote on Facebook.

Malawi Queens have since returned home after concluding the three-game series against hosts England with a narrow 60-62 defeat on Wednesday in Birmingham.

Before the defeat in the final match, the Queens also lost to England 60-66 in the first series on Friday and 53-61 on Sunday In London.

But coach Mary Waya told BBC Radio that despite the losses, the team had gained a lot from the series ahead of Commowealth Games.

Malawi

Paliament Passes Bill that Prohibits Handouts to Entice Voters

Malawi Parliament has passed the Political Parties Bill that probihit giving handouts to lure voters duing elections, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.