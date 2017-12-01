Africa: World Aids Day - Unicef Warns of 3.5-Million New Adolescent HIV Infections By 2030

analysis

At the current rate, it will not be possible to achieve the 2020 Super-Fast-Track framework. Rather, we're likely to see 300,000 new adolescent infections per year by 2030, says a new report by UNICEF. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

If current trends persist, 2030 will see 3.5-million new adolescent HIV infections, or nearly 300,000 per year. This is according to projections from the 2017 UNICEF Statistical Update on Children and Aids, released on World Aids Day.

It is not only adolescents at risk, either. In 2016, some 120,000 children under the age of 14 died of Aids-related causes, and 18 children were infected with HIV every hour.

More bad news: According to a UNICEF analysis of demographic trends and new HIV data, targets set in the 2020 Super-Fast-Track framework, and developed in 2016 to end Aids among children, will not be achieved.

"It is unacceptable that we continue to see so many children dying from Aids and so little progress made to protect adolescents from new HIV infections," said Dr Chewe Luo, Chief of HIV for UNICEF. "The Aids epidemic is not over; it remains a threat to the lives of children and young people and more can and should...