Somalia: Alshabab Attack in Gubad Galole

Reports emerged to say that last night, a heavy war broke out between Alshabab and security forces of the local administration at Gubad Galole which is a small town near Hudur in Bakol Region.

Alshabab claimed to be in control of the area according to reports they published on the internet but some officers contacted who are members of the South West area local administration said the information was not true.

The situation of the was reported to be stable today but security forces were seen patrolling the area.

Sheikh Mukhtar Robow who was previously one of the key leaders of Alshabab but has defected and joined the federal government is in Hudur for the second day.

In general, there are operations carried out by the South West area security forces against Alshabab in Bay and Bakol regions.