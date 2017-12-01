1 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Alshabab Attack in Gubad Galole

Tagged:

Related Topics

Reports emerged to say that last night, a heavy war broke out between Alshabab and security forces of the local administration at Gubad Galole which is a small town near Hudur in Bakol Region.

Alshabab claimed to be in control of the area according to reports they published on the internet but some officers contacted who are members of the South West area local administration said the information was not true.

The situation of the was reported to be stable today but security forces were seen patrolling the area.

Sheikh Mukhtar Robow who was previously one of the key leaders of Alshabab but has defected and joined the federal government is in Hudur for the second day.

In general, there are operations carried out by the South West area security forces against Alshabab in Bay and Bakol regions.

Somalia

Severe Drought, Conflict Displace 32,000 in October - UN

About 32,000 people have been displaced by conflict and severe drought ravaging several parts of Somalia in October, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.