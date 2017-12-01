Somalia: Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Tours Baidoa

Sheikh Mukhtar Robow today reached Baidoa in Bay region and was welcomed well.

Sheikh Robow was accompanied by the former minister of defence of the Somali government Mr. Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed. They were both welcomed by ministers, members of parliament, other government officials, community elders and many others who are members of the local people.

In a short speech he gave, Mr. Robow said that during his stay in the town he will meet with the president of the South West State, other leaders and different members of the society.

Sheikh Robow defected from Alshabab and joined the Somali government in August this year.