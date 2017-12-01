1 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Tours Baidoa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sheikh Mukhtar Robow today reached Baidoa in Bay region and was welcomed well.

Sheikh Robow was accompanied by the former minister of defence of the Somali government Mr. Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed. They were both welcomed by ministers, members of parliament, other government officials, community elders and many others who are members of the local people.

In a short speech he gave, Mr. Robow said that during his stay in the town he will meet with the president of the South West State, other leaders and different members of the society.

Sheikh Robow defected from Alshabab and joined the Somali government in August this year.

Somalia

Severe Drought, Conflict Displace 32,000 in October - UN

About 32,000 people have been displaced by conflict and severe drought ravaging several parts of Somalia in October, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.