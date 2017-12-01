South Africa: Craig Barry to Wing It for Cheetahs

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has named his team to take on Welsh side Scarlets in a PRO14 encounter in Bloemfontein on Saturday (19:35 kick-off).

The only change to the Cheetahs team from last week is Craig Barry replacing Luther Obi at right wing, with the latter having broken his arm in the 33-13 win over Edinburgh.

Sibahle Maxwane will provide cover on the bench and will make his Cheetahs and PRO14 debut if he gets game time.

"The game against Scarlets will be a great challenge for us, especially playing them later in the year but the players are really excited. We will have to put our best foot forward but we belief that it is a team that we can beat," Cheetahs captain Torsten van Jaarsveld said. Duncan added: "Our approach is to take it one week at a time. It is about executing what we've rehearsed. To focus on continuing to improve and to keep on getting better." Teams: Cheetahs 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Craig Barry, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Junior Pokomela, 7 Rynier Bernardo, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld (captain), 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Jasper Wiese, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Tertius Kruger, 23 Sibahle Maxwane

Scarlets 15 Johnny McNicholl, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 Steff Hughes (captain), 12 Paul Asquith, 11 Ioan Nicholas, 10 Dan Jones, 9 Mike Phillips, 8 Will Boyde, 7 James Davies, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 5 David Bulbring, 4 Lewis Rawlins, 3 Werner Kruger, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Dylan Evans

Substitutes: 16 Taylor Davies, 17 Rhys Fawcett, 18 Simon Gardiner, 19 Steven Cummins, 20 Josh Macleod, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Ioan Hughes, 23 Morgan Williams

