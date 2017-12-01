South Africa: Bok Coach - Andries Coetzee 'Underrated'

Springbok fullback Andries Coetzee is a very underrated player, according to his coach Allister Coetzee.

The 27-year-old Lions man has started all 12 of the Boks' Tests so far this year in the No 15 jersey but has come in for some criticism along the way.

READ: Coetzee: Gelant is an 'X-factor' player

There were many who felt that Coetzee would lose his place to Bulls flyer Warrick Gelant for Saturday's clash against Wales in Cardiff, but Allister Coetzee opted instead to play Gelant on the wing at the expense of Courtnall Skosan.

Andries Coetzee, Allister Coetzee says, has been a solid performer in national colours this year.

"One has got to understand that Andries Coetzee has been really steady at the back," the coach said when explaining his decision to play Gelant on the wing. "He is a very underrated player. He's very safe with a low error rate. That's what you need in your fullback. "You need a consistent player with a low error rate and a good left boot. That is what he has. Then you've got those two wingers (Gelant and Dillyn leyds) to actually spark counters from the back alongside Andries Coetzee."If the Springboks win on Saturday, they will finish the year with eight wins from 13. Kick-off is at 16:30 (SA time) . Teams:

Wales

15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Hallam Amos, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Aled Davies, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Josh Navidi, 6 Aaron Shingler, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 4 Cory Hill, 3 Scott Andrews, 2 Kristian Dacey, 1 Rob Evans

Substitutes: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Wyn Jones, 18. Rhodri Jones, 19 Seb Davies, 20 Dan Lydiate, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Owen Watkin

South Africa 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Warrick Gelant, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Oupa Mohoje 20 Uzair Cassiem, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Lukhanyo Am

Source: Sport24