South Africa: Minister Faith Muthambi Engages With Gauteng Community Development Workers, 4 Dec

Minister for Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi, will convene a provincial consultative engagement on the Community Development Workers Programme (CDWP), jointly with a briefing on the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) second generation review process, in the Gauteng Province.

The joint consultative engagement will take stock of the current state of the CDWP, how the programme could be strengthened to ensure improved service delivery, and will empower CDWs on their role in the APRM second generation review process, which will commence in the 2018/19 financial year.

The consultative engagement with Gauteng CDWs will be the third of the nine planned provincial events, following a successful engagement that the Minister had with all the CDWs of the Limpopo and Western Cape respectively.

Since the inception of the Community Development Workers Programme, the CDWs have been the conduits of information between Government and the citizens, and have contributed immensely in the speeding up of service delivery. CDWs will also play an important role of engaging the communities during the upcoming APRM second generation review process.

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration