1 December 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Nehawu Says Happy Birthday Cosatu

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] joins millions across the country in celebrating the 32nd anniversary of the formation of the Congress of South African Trade Unions [COSATU], the giant. The national union takes this opportunity to wish the federation of Elijah Barayi, John Gomomo and Violet Seboni well and hope it grows from strength to strength in defence of workers against capitalism and exploitation.

COSATU was formed on the 1st December 1985, and today COSATU is the largest workers' federation in Africa and its influence on the South African society is growing on a daily basis. For the past 32 years this formidable workers federation has been at the forefront of fighting exploitation, unfavourable working conditions and an avid campaigner for decent pay for workers. On 7th September 2017 COSATU proved beyond reasonable doubt that it is not a spent force by mobilising workers across all nine provinces to march against corruption, state capture and job losses.

As NEHAWU, we view COSATU as a champion of workers, a dependable ally of both the African National Congress [ANC], our vanguard the South African Communist Party [SACP]. We are proud to be affiliated to a federation that have the best interest of workers at heart.

As a reliable revolutionary organ, COSATU must continue in its responsibility of defending the needs and aspirations of workers.

We are inspired by the role COSATU continues to play and as NEHAWU, we shall continue to mobilise workers under its banner. We encourage all workers to join COSATU affiliated unions as an ongoing effort to ensure that the most vulnerable workers receive representation against oppression and exploitation.

