South Africa: Nehawu 2017 World Aids Day Message

press release

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] joins millions across the world in commemorating the 2017 World Aids Day under the theme "The Right to Health".

Under this years' theme, we are invigorated to redouble our efforts to intensify the struggle for universal access to testing and treatment for HIV/AIDS for all. This theme further underscores the need for comprehensive healthcare for more than 7, 03 million people living with HIV/AIDS in the country. The introduction of a single pill for HIV treatment in 2018 will go long way in saving lives. As NEHAWU, we hope that these pills will be locally produced so as to assist with job creation.

South Africa remains with the highest rate of HIV infections in the world with 12.7% of the population estimated to be living with the virus. A concerted effort is needed by all stakeholders to lower this percentage. As NEHAWU, we call for the distribution of condoms to be supplemented with sexual health education and awareness. Some of the new infections are as a result of ignorance and mainly lack of relevant information. Part of winning the war against HIV/AIDS, must be directed at ensuring that we obliterate new infections.

We encourage all South Africans to take responsibility for their lives and health and join us in getting tested and knowing their status clinics nationwide for free. We call on all our South Africans to abstain, be faithful to one partner and condomise at all times.