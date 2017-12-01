South Africa: MEC Dan Plato Takes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign to Manenberg, 2 Dec

press release

Tomorrow, Saturday 2 December 2017, Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Dan Plato, will take the Department of Community Safety's 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign to Manenberg.

This year, the Department of Community Safety is encouraging those who are suffering from abuse and those who know of abuse taking place, to break the silence around violence and abuse in our communities with the theme: SPEAK OUT - BE THE VOICE OF COURAGE.

Safety is everyone's responsibility and starting tomorrow, the Department of Community Safety and Minister Plato will be taking its awareness outreaches into the hearts of communities across the greater Cape Town Metro.

Minister Plato and the Department is teaming up with local SAPS stations, the South African Human Rights Commission, Community Policing Forums (CPFs), Neighbourhood Watches (NHWs), non-governmental organisations, the City of Cape Town councillors, other governmental departments, religious leaders and community members for this year's annual, internationally observed, 16 Days of Activism awareness campaign between 25 November 2017 and 10 December 2017.

If safety is important to you and you would like to know how you can help create safer environments for affected Women and Children in your community, Minister Plato invites you to join the 16 Days of Activism focussed safety outreach.

There will be an opportunity for photographs and interviews.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety