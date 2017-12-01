South Africa: Etzebeth - We Don't Need Special Motivation

The Springboks play their last match of the season on Saturday against Wales in Cardiff, but captain Eben Etzebeth said his side will not need any extra motivation for the clash in the Principality Stadium.

The South Africans have gone on to register victories over France and Italy after their defeat against Ireland in the opening match of the Outgoing Tour.

On Saturday, the Springboks will play their 13th Test of the international season and Etzebeth said he and his team are very motivated for their contest against the Welsh, which will be played in front of a crowd of more than 65 000, with the stadium roof closed for the occasion.

"Every Test is a special occasion for us as players, so we don't need any special motivation," said Etzebeth.

"There's some stiff bodies out there, but training has gone very well and we looking forward to the match against a very good Welsh side."Saturday is another opportunity to play in the Green and Gold, and the next time the team will be playing is only in seven months' time when England comes to South Africa, so we are going out to enjoy it and give it a great effort." Looking back at the season, the Springbok skipper said: "When Warren Whiteley was injured in June, I thought I'd get the opportunity to lead the side for one game. "However, that opportunity has now extended to 11 matches and I am just enjoying the experience of leading the side and playing with a great bunch of players." The 26-year-old towering lock will lead the Springboks for the 11th consecutive time on Saturday in what will be his 67th Test for South Africa. The match kicks off at 16:30 (SA time) and will be televised live on SuperSport. Teams:

Wales 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Hallam Amos, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Aled Davies, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Josh Navidi, 6 Aaron Shingler, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 4 Cory Hill, 3 Scott Andrews, 2 Kristian Dacey, 1 Rob Evans

Substitutes: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Wyn Jones, 18. Rhodri Jones, 19 Seb Davies, 20 Dan Lydiate, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Owen Watkin

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Warrick Gelant, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Oupa Mohoje 20 Uzair Cassiem, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Lukhanyo Am

