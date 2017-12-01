South Africa: Nehawu Notes the Wage Increase Given to Public Office Bearers

press release

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] notes with keen interest the wage increase given to public service office bearers by President Jacob Zuma this morning.

As NEHAWU, we note the positive energy and generosity in which the President was possessed with when he was giving these public office bearers their Cost of Living Adjustment [COLA]. We hope that the same will be applied and demonstrated by government when they respond to our consolidated demands on the 07th December 2017.

We also hope that we shall not be referred to a bloated public service wage bill, because our understanding is that this same generosity comes from the same wage bill. Failure to respond positively to our consolidated demands will confirm a myth that there are two wage bills in the public service, one for public office bearers and one for public servants which in reality is not the case.

Since the beginning of the current public service wage negotiations, we have been frustrated by delaying tactics by the employer at Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council [PSCBC]. The inability of the employer to engage our demands has led to the negotiations being protracted unnecessarily. We are however, motivated by the conclusion of the public office bearers wage negotiations. This gives us hope that when we return to the negotiation table we will also have a smooth sailing and return with a positive response for our members and workers.

Workers' demands amongst others are still as follows:

the abolishment of salary level 1-4 in the public service, coupled with the review of resolution 3 of 2009

on a general salary increase we demand a sliding scale to apply as follows: Salary levels 4-7 =12%, Salary levels 8-10 =11%, Salary levels 11-12 =10%

Housing Allowance to be increased to R2500-00

Payment of the housing allowance to both spouses who are public servants

Pay progression to be allowed beyond top notches of salary levels as well as personal salary notches.

Equalisation of Pay progression for all public servants

a single comprehensive danger insurance in the public service in line with PSCBC Resolution 5 of 2015, Clause 3.1

The recent moratorium of filling of vacant posts must be immediately lifted

Maternity leave be granted to male employees under a surrogacy agreement

Once again, we plead to the employer to adequately prepare for the next round of negotiations as we are in no position to entertain further delays. We hope the demands of workers will be treated as primacy as failure to do that will lead into a real fight in a form of a strike. On the 07th December 2017, we will demonstrate that it is salaries of these public office bearers that are bloating the public service wage bill. As NEHAWU, we are still flummoxed as to why the benefits and allowances of this cohort of public service officials are never mentioned. We hold a strong view that their benefits and allowances take a very large chunk of the public service wage bill.