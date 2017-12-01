1 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Social Media Race to the ANC Presidency - Campaigns Intensify Amid a Mixed Narrative

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

As ANC presidency campaigns began to intensify in June 2017, they illustrated a lack of cohesion and focus to the party's public narrative. Social media, and digital news research on the party, reveals a heady mix of messages that on one hand speak to "business as usual" and party unity, with no specific contestation of the top seat, while the other reveals open competition and divisiveness among the candidates and the provinces. By MONGEZI MTATI.

With less than a month to go until the elective conference on 16 December 2017, brand ANC has failed to lead social media conversations about the elective conference, in a unified voice. The result, is a broken party narrative, and an environment where public talk on social media, regarding candidates, and the key issues, are being driven instead, by opposition parties and the media. The disparate party messaging creates a social media, and data image, of a brand whose objectives are not clear.

The data reveals a splintered ANC, where different party messages and objectives are coming from the outsiders looking in; the members in various provinces who openly endorse specific candidates; and then the party in its role as the "mother-body" that deals with...

South Africa

Joburg's Agripreneurs Dig for Green Gold On Skyscraper Rooftops

The soaring "Chamber of Mines" building in central Johannesburg, a hub for South Africa's mining industry, is a symbol… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.