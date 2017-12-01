South Africa: The Strike Has Come to an End At Kangra Coal Mine

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is pleased to announce it has signed a 3-year wage agreement with Kangra Coal Mine yesterday afternoon after the NUM members embarked on a strike since last week Friday.

The parties agreed to the following wage increases:

2017: R600

2018: 7%

2019: 7%

Housing allowance

2017: R1000

2018: 12%

2019: 14%

"The employer said the harmonisation of the housing allowance will be achieved in the next round of wage negotiations. The strike has come to end. The NUM members are back to work starting with the morning shift today," said Peter Bailey, NUM Chief Negotiator in the Coal Sector.

The NUM wishes to express its sincere gratitude to its members at Kangra Coal Mine for the manner in which they behaved during the strike until they gave us the mandate to sign this wage agreement. Our members are excited and they gave us the mandate to sign the wage agreement.

