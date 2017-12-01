South Africa: Eastern Cape Education On Tragic Death of Learners

press release

On 28 November 2017, 58 learners from Mabece Junior Secondary School, went on a grade 9 fare well. The learners were accompanied by 12 adults, which included the principal.

On arrival at Hluleka game reserve, they reported to the office, where all the learners were given verbal safety instructions. 2 qualified life guards were allocated to the group to ensure the safety of the learners.

On the beach, life guards went into the water, and the learners were instructed to swim between the markers, and not pass the life guards, in other words not enter deeper than the life guards were standing.

After about an hour, meals were served, and after lunch, the life guards went into the water once again, and the same arrangements were made, in other words stay between the markers, and do not go past the life guards.

After some time, some of the learners screamed that two learners, Someleze Peter and Pheleka Mangqashe, aged 15 and 16, were in trouble. Life guards were struggling to get to the learners, and eventually found it impossible to rescue the learners.

After some time, the floating bodies were recovered. The principal and staff attempted mouth to mount, and resuscitating the learners, but it was in vain. Paramedics were also contacted, but the closest assistance was in Mthatha. Eventually the bodies were transported to Nkanunu Clinic.

Official of the Department have visited the families of the deceased learners, and are assisting the learners and educators in these trying times.

MEC Mandla Makupula, on behalf of the entire department, wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to the families.

Issued by: Eastern Cape Education