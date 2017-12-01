South Africa: Under Siege - the Need to Protect Social Grants in South Africa

analysis

The drafters of the Constitution were aware that there would be competing claims for delivery of equally pressing socio-economic rights after apartheid. They were anxious that the competing nature of these claims be debated in a transparent manner. These are very necessary debates in a country in which wealth is accumulating as rapidly as poverty is deepening. By HOPOLANG SELEBALO.

It has been just over two weeks since President Jacob Zuma released the much awaited Heher fees commission report. The commission was appointed to look into the feasibility of free higher education and training for South African students. Other than the prioritisation of fee-free education for students in TVET colleges, the report basically concluded that full funding for higher education would not be feasible for students in tertiary institutions. The state simply does not have the financial means to do so at the moment.

Prior to the release of the report, media speculation had been rife that the president aimed to by-pass the commission's recommendations and forge ahead with a plan to provide free higher education for all students. It has been estimated that an additional R30-billion would be required from the state coffers to accomplish this. Although there has...