Nigeria: Big Brother Naija 2018 Auditions Begin

Big Brother Naija has returned to TV screens for a third edition in 2018 and the search for the next batch of Housemates is on.

The auditions for the popular reality show will be held in six cities across Nigeria.

This was made known on the Big Brother Naija's official page.

Big brother Naija formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria is a reality TV show where 12 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a huge prize at the end of the show. Each participant avoids being evicted by viewers through votes.

The first season of the show was aired on DSTV Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. its voting results are usually verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading Pay TV operator in the country, which announced the return of Africa's biggest reality television show, said it will be sponsored by Payporte, Nigeria's leading online store.

It said the return of the show is coming as a result of the success of the second edition where aspiring hip-hop artiste Efe Ejeba won N25 million prize money and an SUV after almost three months of drama, intrigue, betrayal and entertainment in the Big Brother house.

Speaking on Big Brother Nigeria's return, the regional director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: "Around the globe, the Big Brother format remains one of the most popular genres of entertainment and this is also the case in Nigeria. The edition of Big Brother Nigeria was one of the most successful reality shows not just in Nigeria, but around the continent with a record number of votes and many of the housemates going on to pursue careers in entertainment.

"We are delighted to have the show return for a third edition and cannot wait for our audiences to once again tune in to experience all of the exciting entertainment that the show is sure to provide."

The auditions are scheduled to hold in six locations across Nigeria, which is more than the three last year.

The locations are: Lagos -West Town: 1,Ayeni Street, behind Sheraton Hotel Ikeja; Port Harcourt -5141, Aba Road, Port Harcourt; Abuja -MultiChoice Office, Plot 1548,Ademola Adetokunbo street Beside NEMA, Adjacent Transcorp hilton Maitama; Enugu -Oakland Hotel and Park,Tunnel Crossing Ogui Link Road, beside Etim Plaza, Enugu; Delta State -Deluxe Garden Suites,Bauchi Close, Shell Edjeba, Warri, and Ibadan -Mauve 21 Events Center, MKO Abiola Way Ring Road, by AdeoyoJunction, Ibadan.