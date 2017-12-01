1 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Another APC Chieftain Dumps APC, Accuses Buhari of Incompetence, Corruption

By Sani Tukur

Another chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, has resigned his membership of the party.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a senior party member in Kaduna State, was a member of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

He was also elected a Senator under the platform of the Congress For Progressive Change, CPC, in 2011 when he defeated two-time Kaduna governor, Ahmed Makarfi.

Mr. Baba-Ahmed on Thursday informed the chairman of Tudun Wada ward in Zaria Local Government in a hand-written letter of his decision to resign his membership of the APC.

The former Senator did not give his reasons for the decision to leave the party in his resignation lette.

He however told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Friday that he did not give his reasons in the letter because "for a party like APC, the shorter the better".

He also told PREMIUM TIMES that he decided to leave the APC because "Buhari's Government is incompetent and corrupt".

When reminded that Mr. Buhari's government has not hidden its resolve to fight corruption in Nigeria, Mr. Baba-Ahmed said "the government is lying".

"The Government of Buhari was established by looted funds and over 80% are from the PDP, his so called fight against corruption is a ruse," he said.

The former lawmaker also said the APC administration lacks principle and vision and has come to power without any concrete plan for Nigeria.

He said he has moved back to the PDP "where eight per cent of current APC members are from, adding, " and they are the same people who destroyed Nigeria in the last 18 years and they are now in APC".

