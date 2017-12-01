South Africa: Parliament - Ramaphosa's Searching for the Bright Side of Life in His Quest for Presidency

analysis

When Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the podium he looks at ease, cracking a joke or two amid some self-depreciating comments. It's easy to mistake this as the confidence of a smooth political operator familiar with trade unions, business and the ANC, both before and after it became the governing party. It's not. It's about turning hard slog into the illusion of effortlessness. Whether this will take Ramaphosa into the ANC top post in about three weeks' time remains to be seen. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

In many ways the governing ANC is in a battle for its heart and soul that will come to a head at its December national elective conference in the sprawling Nasrec conference centre on the outskirts of Soweto, Johannesburg. It's not a simplistic contest between the Good seeking a return to values of self-sacrifice and service against the Bad looking to line their pockets through political connectivity and State Capture. It's a multilayered, complex mix of interests that may switch, depending on the prevailing factional winds, ideological direction and political values in an economy that is teetering on the brink of, well, nothing good.

Keeping your head above all this is a gigantic effort,...