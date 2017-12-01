South Africa: Frittelli Eagle Puts Him Within Striking Range

Dylan Frittelli eagled his final hole on Friday to move into a share of second place after the second round of the Mauritius Open being played at Heritage Golf Club.

He started his round on the 10th, and he finished his round with two birdies and an eagle in his last four holes to take up station one shot off the pace set by first-round leader Arjun Atwal of India. He followed his opening course-record 62 with a one-under 70 to move to 10-under at the halfway mark.

Playing the shortish par-four ninth, Frittelli exhibited all his new-found length when he hit his tee shot to within a foot and made the eagle putt.

"I hit a pearler of a drive with three-wood to kick-in distance for the eagle," he said.

"Yesterday I hit it probably 14 or 12 feet away as well. So, the tee shot sets up nicely drawing into the wind. I felt comfortable there. I just gave it a go. I mean, it's 296 to the flag, I think, so driver's landing on the green and probably clearing it, and three-wood's just short. I hit a really good little fade in there and worked out. Got a good bounce, I think."

Atwal was nowhere near as good as he was in his opening round, but was pleased to keep his nose in front.

"The putter was definitely not as hot as the first day," he said. "I was hitting the ball just as good but it is tough to follow up a 62 with another low round. I'll take this one-under."

Frittelli's eagle sets him up nicely for a weekend charge, something which has become something of a trademark of his over the last couple of weeks. "If I was within five shots of the leader today, I would still feel confident," he said. "You know, this is week five in a row for me. I'm definitely on form now, I've played a lot of tournament golf in the last five weeks and it's showing in my performance."Sharing second with Frittelli were compatriot Louis de Jager and Laurie Canter of England."I've played some really good golf over the last two days," said De Jager. "Overall, I've hit the ball well and my short game was good today. I'm feeling very good going into the weekend. I'm hitting the ball so well, I'm putting well, I'm chipping well, so it's going to be a fun weekend."Canter had to come through the European Tour's Final Stage of Qualifying School to get his playing privileges back, so he is thrilled to be in contention. "I'm delighted with the two days really," he said. "If you can drive the ball half decent around here you'll have a fair few opportunities to score and get the wedge in your hand a lot. The weekend will be fun."There were five players a further shot back on eight-under, including South Africans Ockie Strydom, Justin Walters and Oliver Bekker, with 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen lurking another shot back on seven-under with Zimbabwe's Mark Williams.For Frittelli, who looks as if he's stepped up a level over the last few weeks, all his efforts are starting to line up and point towards a great 2018. "It's probably two years of hard work and a lot of good specific work the last year," he said. "I did about six months just working on the mental side and the physical side, trying to get everything into top shape and I've done that pretty well throughout the year."The great year could start in Mauritius.

Scores:

132 - Arjun Atwal 62 70

133 - Dylan Frittelli 67 66, Laurie Canter 67 66, Louis de Jager 66 67

134 - Miguel Tabuena 66 68, Jose-Filipe Lima 68 66, Ockie Strydom 66 68, Justin Walters 68 66, Oliver Bekker 67 67

135 - Mark Williams 69 66, Joel Stalter 67 68, Louis Oosthuizen 67 68

136 - Anders Hansen 67 69, Ricardo Gouveia 68 68, Darren Fichardt 70 66, S S P Chawrasia 69 67, Romain Langasque 67 69

137 - Andrea Pavan 68 69, Jaco Prinsloo 69 68, Jarin Todd 68 69, Matthieu Pavon 69 68, Adilson Da Silva 66 71, Pep Angles 68 69, Jinho Choi 71 66

138 - Shiv Kapur 69 69, George Coetzee 67 71, Sutijet Kooratanapisan 76 62, Masahiro Kawamura 68 70, Marcel Schneider 72 66

139 - Marcus Kinhult 67 72, Jeff Winther 71 68, Clement Sordet 70 69, Sebastian Heisele 66 73, Paul Peterson 70 69, Phachara Khongwatmai 71 68, Jbe' Kruger 67 72, Tyrone Ryan 71 68

140 - Scott Vincent 70 70, Nico Geyger 71 69, Shubankar Sharma 68 72, Jason Knutzon 67 73, Haydn Porteous 69 71, Neil Schietekat 70 70, Ashun Wu 72 68, Casey O'Toole 68 72, Jens Dantorp 70 70, Peter Karmis 73 67, Jack Harrison 71 69, Sam Horsfield 68 72, Jacques Kruyswijk 68 72, Suradit Yongcharoenchai 69 71, Jean-Paul Strydom 71 69, Doug McGuigan 69 71

141 - Christiaan Basson 72 69, Gaganjeet Bhullar 70 71, Pedro Oriol 71 70, Dean Burmester 71 70, Richard Mcevoy 68 73, Steven Brown 73 68, Scott Fernandez 73 68, Jacques Blaauw 71 70, Ashley Chesters 72 69, Pontus Widegren 67 74, Carlos Pigem 73 68, Pavit Tangkamolprasert 72 69, Johannes Veerman 69 72, Lyle Rowe 72 69

Missed the cut:-

142 - Jake Roos 72 70, Ulrich van den Berg 73 69, Hennie Otto 70 72, Jamie Donaldson 73 69, Gregory Havret 71 71, Mark Foster 72 70, Christofer Blomstrand 73 69, Scott Barr 70 72, Vaughn Groenewald 75 67, Jaco Ahlers 69 73, MJ Viljoen 73 69, Barry Lane 71 71, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit 72 70, Adrien Saddier 68 74, Honey Baisoya 70 72, Scott Hend 71 71, Micah Lauren Shin 70 72, Jean Hugo 71 71, Dawie Van der Walt 70 72, Ajeetesh Sandhu 74 68

143 - Connor Syme 72 71, Hennie du Plessis 76 67, Bradley Neil 71 72, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72 71, Zander Lombard 73 70, Nicolas Colsaerts 75 68, Justin Harding 73 70, Andrew Curlewis 69 74

144 - Chanwoo Kim 73 71, Chris Swanepoel 75 69, Mitchell Slorach 72 72, Gavin Green 74 70, Daniel van Tonder 70 74, James Morrison 69 75, Sam Chien 73 71, Wolmer Murillo 75 69, JC Ritchie 74 70, Jake Higginbottom 70 74, Alfie Plant 71 73, Keenan Davidse 72 72

145 - Lorenzo Gagli 74 71, Rahil Gangjee 75 70, Javi Colomo 70 75, Raphael Jacquelin 69 76, Aaron Rai 73 72, Khalin Joshi 75 70, Teaghan Gauche 67 78

146 - Henric Sturehed 72 74, Jazz Janewattananond 74 72, Ruan de Smidt 76 70, Kyle Barker 70 76, Danthai Boonma 70 76

147 - Marc Cayeux 74 73, Estanislao Goya 71 76, Michael Tran 72 75, Chikkarangappa S 71 76, Chiragh Kumar 70 77, Gavin Moynihan 72 75, Alex Haindl 72 75, Brett Munson 72 75

148 - Darren Clarke 76 72, Toto Thimba 77 71, Espen Kofstad 76 72, Ryan Mccormick 72 76, Sebastien Gros 74 74

149 - Toby Tree 74 75, Ross McGowan 75 74

150 - Jonathan Thomson 79 71, Omar Sandys 71 79

151 - Jared Harvey 78 73, Ben Stow 76 75, Himmat Rai 73 78, Alexander Bjork 74 77, Piya Swangarunporn 74 77, Siddikur Rahman 77 74

152 - John Michael O'Toole 80 72, Phil Minkley 73 79

154 - Oscar Zetterwall 73 81

155 - Madalitso Muthiya 75 80, Sujjan Singh 77 78

157 - Petr Dedek 77 80

158 - Riekus Nortje 82 76

163 - Gerrit Foster 86 77

WDN - Ben Evans 77 WDN

RTD - Matthew Baldwin RTD RTD, Gary Stal 81 RTD, Lionel Weber 73 RTD, Titch Moore 73 RTD

Source: Sport24