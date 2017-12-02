2 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Suspect and Victim Defilement Case Go Missing in Nakuru

By Joseph Openda

A suspect and a victim in a defilement case in Nakuru have been reported missing.

Zephania Musungu, the suspect, was freed on a Sh400, 000 bail after he denied defiling the Standard Six pupil.

Nakuru Deputy OCPD Daniel Kitavi said police are searching for the two.

He said officials are treating the incident as a kidnap case.

Mr Musungu is accused of abusing the minor in October last year at his house in Kaptembwa estate within Nakuru County.

COURT DATES

According to the prosecution, Mr Musungu committed the offence after he lured the girl into his house before locking her in for more than three hours on the night of incident.

He threatened to kill her if she told anyone of what had happened.

The girl, however, confided to her mother who reported the matter to police.

On realising that he had been reported, the suspect fled for months before he was arrested in July this year and charged in court.

Mr Musungu has failed to honour three consecutive court dates forcing the court to issue a warrant of arrest.

The case which was set for hearing this week failed to proceed as the court file was also missing.

The court has directed the police to arrest the suspect and present him before the court on December 7.

