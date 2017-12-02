2 December 2017

Liberia: Ellen Dismisses Labor Minister

Photo: Liberian Government
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (file photo).
By Toweh Alphonso

Liberian president on Friday dismissed Labor Minister citing attack on the presidency, a statement from the presidency said.

"President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has with immediate effect relieved Labor Minister - Atty. Neto Lighe of his position," the statement said.

The statement said, his immediate dismissal is due to his continued gross disrespect and participation in wicked attacks and false accusations levied against the presidency.

The statement did not give details of any attack or disrespect on the presidency.

