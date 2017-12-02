The presidency has downplayed opposition charges that the new cabinet announced Thursday breached the country's constitution, saying the "illegality" would be regularised before the new team is sworn into office.

Opposition alliance CODE immediately threatened to sue President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he named more ministers from outside Parliament that the five allowed under the constitution.

After taking over power from former president Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa took about a week to put together his new cabinet.

The team includes 22 cabinet ministers, 10 provincial ministers and 6 deputy ministers. Up to eight of those appointed are not in the Senate or House of Assembly. The constitution only allows five such appointments.

However, presidential press secretary George Charamba said Mnangagwa was "alive" to the issue, noting that the ministers had yet to be sworn into office.

"Following last night's (Thursday) announcement of ministers- designate, His Excellency the President is aware that there is a legal issue which begs in order to effect those appointments," Charamba told the Herald.

"At law, he (Mnangagwa) is only allowed five ministerial appointments which means he has to find legally valid space for the other ministers in order to make them appointable.

"He is alive to that problem. Except, his preoccupation is in assembling a goal-getting team, which triggers movement in the economy as outlined in his acceptance speech."

He added; "The good thing is the people of Zimbabwe now know who their Cabinet members are likely to be for purposes of forward planning.

"More importantly, they can easily surmise from the designated persons what the new thrust and tempo is going to be. You will be hearing from us soon."

THE 'ILLEGALS'

Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, as Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement;

Major General Sibusiso Moyo, as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

July Moyo, as Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing;

Professor Amon Murwira, as Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development;

Professor Clever Nyathi, as Minister of Labour and Social Welfare;

Winston Chitando, as Minister of Mines and Mining Development;

Chris Mutsvangwa, as Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services;

Victor Matemadanda; as Deputy Minister for War Veterans;

Pupurayi Togarepi, as Deputy Minister for Youth