Telekom Networks Malawi PLC has presented awards to outstanding journalists who covered the company's Media Retreat in Mangochi under the theme; "Think Digital".

The five received telecoms equipment worth a total of K500,000. They were challenged to give an account of their experiences at the Mangochi retreat where TNM discussed its role in mobile telecoms and ICT.

Speaking during the award ceremony at Casa Mia in Blantyre TNM's Chief Officer - Consumer Services- Daniel Makata said Think Digital competition underscores the seriousness that TNM attaches to the work of journalists and their media houses.

"This competition was a continuation of activities for the media retreat that we held on 21-22 September, 2017 in Mangochi. As indicated at the retreat, our plan is to make this activity an annual event. As such, TNM as a pioneer and innovator decided to bring the component of a media contest so that during next year's retreat, journalists will come prepared to cover the retreat as a serious and holistic telecoms industry event," said Makata.

Makata challenged the media to take advantage of the digital experience that the converged mobile network and ICT service operator offers under its 4G/LTE enabled platform.

He said TNM now offers a wide range of services and products relevant for the media industry in Malawi.

The judging panel comprised Nation Publications Ltd Managing Editor Ephraim Munthali, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Controller of News & Current Affairs Vincent Khonyongwa and FD Communications Frank Phiri.

"We came across amazing work. We thank TNM PLC for the ingenuity in coming up with the retreat, and attaching a contest to challenge media at their own game," said Munthali.

For his part, MBC's Khonyongwa said: "The submissions clearly demonstrated the seriousness and discipline that journalists attach to their work. Whether journalists are at the Lake having a laid-back experience, they remain fully engaged and focused on their job, as has been highlighted in this contest."

Singayazi Kaminjolo ( Nation newspaper), Frank Kandu (MBC), Wesysylas Chirwa( Joy Television), Litness Chaima (MBC) and Richard Tiyesi ( Timveni radio) were the winners in print, radio, television, online and social media categories respectively and walked away with telecoms equipment worth an equivalent of K500, 000 and certificate.