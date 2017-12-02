The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwumi Ambode, has presented one million naira cheque to the immediate family of late actor, Obi Madubogwu.

The cheque was presented by Hon.Desmond Elliot to the late actor's widow, Uju Ngozi Madubogwu last Thursday. Present at the presentation was the late filmmaker cum actor's friend, Nobert Ajaegbu, a popular lawyer and movie marketer. The widow expressed her thanks to the governor and prayed for God's blessing for him. Hon Elliot also commended the Governor's magnanimity and passed the governor's condolence message to Obi's family.

Obi Madubogwu, aka King of Musanga was laid to rest on 10th of November, at his country home, Nkwere Ogidi, Anambra state.

Before his death on August 28, 2017, Obi battled diabetes for several years. The condition got chronic that he developed 'acute diabetics foot ulcers' and Nigerians had to come to his rescue to help foot his medical bills.

Madubogwu was best known for his role as King of Musanga in the 1996 epic film ,"Battle of Musanga, produced by Igwe Gabosky and Chezkay Films.