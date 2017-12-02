2 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Karonga Man Dies in Lake Malawi Crocodile Attack

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

A 28-year old man Hussein Zibeli has died after being attacked by a crocodile, in Lake Malawi in Karonga district, police has confirmed.

According to Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mulewa, the development occurred around 8 am onThursday when the deceased went to meet his friends who were fishing.

The crocodile caught the deceased when he was swimming.

"Fishermen saw him attacked by the crocodile and they screamed and by the time they went to the spot where the croc attacked, they couldn't save him because already the crocodile had pulled him inside the water so they couldn't see what was going on.

"After some minutes, his body was seen floating at a nearby place and was taken to a hospital," said Mulewa.

He said postmortem conducted at the hospital revealed that the death was due to hemorrhage and suffocation.

The deceased hailed from Kayunga village, the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga district.

