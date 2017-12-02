Kenya: Cecafa Holds It's General Assembly

Twelve heads of federations affiliated to the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) will attend the body's annual general assembly in Nairobi Sunday.

According to Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye, the agenda of the meeting, to be resided over by Cecafa president Mutassim Gafaar from Sudan, will comprise among other things, election of five executive members.

Despite an increasing revolt against Mutassim's leadership from a section of a group led by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) boss Moses Magogo, Musonye maintained the former Sudan FA boss is staying put.

"He is going nowhere," Musonye stated. "He was elected in 2015 and our constitution states he serves until 2019."

Magogo has been vocal about 'the urgent need for Mutassim to step aside', insisting that the Cecafa president has done little to improve standards of football in a region where countries are struggling to stay at par with their competitors from western, northern and southern Africa.

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation's deputy president, Doris Petra, is among those eyeing the post of Woman Representative during Cecafa Executive Committee elections.

Considered the brains behind the recent success of the women's national team Starlets, Petra, who is up against a yet-to-be known opponent from Djibouti, says she is keen to extend the transformation of women's football in Kenya to the rest of the region.

"Cecafa is not active in women's football. We need to go out and get more girls to play football and earn a living." said Petra.

Elections aside, Musonye said the assembly will discuss its programme for the 2018/2019 season.