2 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kasungu Youths Support Needy Learners

By Yankho Phiri

Lead for Change Youth Organisation (LCYO), a local organisation in Kasungu, has donated school materials to needy students at Chithiba Primary School in the district.

Presenting the donation to the students on Tuesday, LCYO Director, Biaso Mwakashuka, said through their programme dubbed 'Education is Hope', they want to reach out to needy students with support so that they continue with their education.

Comprising the young people, LCYO members have used money sourced among its members to buy school uniforms and exercise books.

"As the youths, it is our role to help needy students like these with the little that we earn so that they may find that opportunity of continuing their education despite difficulties they are facing each day," said Mwakashuka.

In his remarks, Chithiba Primary School Head teacher, Rolent Kauluka, commended the donation and urged them to continue helping other primary schools.

"We appreciate what the young people have done as this will help these learners to learn with full attention without worrying about being sent back home because of not putting on school uniforms," he said.

Lead for Change main objective is to help needy people such as the sick and poor, through community based organisations (CBOs).

