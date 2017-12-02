Nigeria: At Last, Ailing Sadiq Daba Begins Journey of Life to the UK

Ailing veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba is due to travel to the United Kingdom, on Sunday night for further medical treatment.

Sadiq has been battling leukaemia and prostate cancer for some months now, but lack of funds hampered his treatment. The story, however, changed recently for the ailing actor who is best known for his award-winning role as Inspector Waziri in the Kunle Afolayan classic "October 1", as colleagues, friends and fans rallied around to raise funds for him.

This cheery news was confirmed to HVP, by one of those who are close to the actor. While in the UK, Sadiq will undergo surgery at Wellington Diagnostics Hospital in the North West of London.

"Sadiq leaves for the UK on Sunday night for further medical treatment. He obtained his visa today(Thursday), November 29. The team that assisted and worked effortlessly to obtain his medical visa at the British High Commission, Lagos are ace broadcaster, Soni Irabor, Chief Kenny Martins, veteran producer and broadcaster Mabel Akomu Oboh and human rights activist, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin.

Speaking further, the source said, Sadiq will be travelling in the company of his wife, Bolaji Daba. Recall that ace broadcaster Soni Irabor, last week, disclosed on his Instagram page that enough funds had been gathered for the ailing Sadiq and is set to travel to the UK to commence treatment.