2 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Meet the Transformed Little Girl Who DP Ruto Adopted - Video and Photos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

Remember the little girl who Deputy President William Ruto adopted two years ago? Well, she seems to have undergone a complete transformation as the youngest member of the DP's family.

Nadia Cherono is now a bubbly, cheerful girl who seems to enjoy a very close relationship with the Deputy President, as is evident from a video that was shot and produced by K24 TV at Ruto's home on the morning of President Uhuru Kenyatta's inauguration.

In the four-minute clip, Nadia, who Ruto named after his mother, is seen playing around and chatting with the DP, who is patiently waiting for his wife and his other children to get ready for the trip to Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani, the inauguration ceremony's venue.

HEARTWARMING STORY

Finally, when the DP seems to run out of patience and says that he will go ahead of his family, Nadia playfully says that she is riding along with daddy.

The little girl in the video sharply contrasts with the seemingly timid one who Ruto introduced to the Kenyan public as the newest members of his family in a photo taken two years ago.

Nadia's is a heartwarming story. She was found buried with parts of her body decomposing and later transferred to Madre Ippolita Children's Home for specialized treatment and adoption.

Her story deeply touched Ruto who decided to adopt her when he visited the home in September 2015.

"I've named her Cherono after my mother and made her part of my family," Ruto said at the time.

Kenya

Model Considering Fresh Child Support Suit Against Diamond Platinumz

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto is considering suing Bongo flava crooner Diamond Platinumz afresh for child support after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.