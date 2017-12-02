Remember the little girl who Deputy President William Ruto adopted two years ago? Well, she seems to have undergone a complete transformation as the youngest member of the DP's family.

Nadia Cherono is now a bubbly, cheerful girl who seems to enjoy a very close relationship with the Deputy President, as is evident from a video that was shot and produced by K24 TV at Ruto's home on the morning of President Uhuru Kenyatta's inauguration.

In the four-minute clip, Nadia, who Ruto named after his mother, is seen playing around and chatting with the DP, who is patiently waiting for his wife and his other children to get ready for the trip to Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani, the inauguration ceremony's venue.

HEARTWARMING STORY

Finally, when the DP seems to run out of patience and says that he will go ahead of his family, Nadia playfully says that she is riding along with daddy.

The little girl in the video sharply contrasts with the seemingly timid one who Ruto introduced to the Kenyan public as the newest members of his family in a photo taken two years ago.

Nadia's is a heartwarming story. She was found buried with parts of her body decomposing and later transferred to Madre Ippolita Children's Home for specialized treatment and adoption.

Her story deeply touched Ruto who decided to adopt her when he visited the home in September 2015.

"I've named her Cherono after my mother and made her part of my family," Ruto said at the time.