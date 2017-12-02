2 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hamisa Mobetto Considering Fresh Child Support Suit Against Diamond

By Thomas Matiko

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto is considering suing Bongo flava crooner Diamond Platinumz afresh for child support after the court threw out the original suit.

Speaking for the first time since a court in Dar es Salaam made the ruling last month, Mobetto, however, fell short of divulging details of her next course of action in the juicy saga.

"Siwezi kuogelea much about that (the case) as I have been saying all along, am trying to protect my kids wasije kuona baba na mama waligombana after nilivyozaliwa. Sitaki baadaye waje kuona ni chanzo cha mgogoro baina yangu na baba mtu. So hivi ni vitu ambazo ni some part ya familia that I will try to keep to myself and the family" Mobetto said.

Hamisa went to court to sue the celebrated singer demanding a monthly upkeep of Sh230,000 for the son they sired together with Diamond.

But the case was throw out by the court on a technicality, since it wasn't filed in accordance with Tanzania Child Act law.

