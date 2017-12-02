The MTN/FAZ Super League today comes to a close with title defining fixtures lined up.

Leaders Zesco United could lose top finish if they fall to relegation threatened

Mufulira Wanderers who could throw everything to save their team from going down.

Defending champions Zanaco are still in with a chance if they overcome Forest Rangers while a win for Green Buffaloes who face another relegation threatened side Green Eagles could push them in contention.

Zesco United lead the log on 71 points while Zanaco and Green Buffaloes have 70 points apiece with Nkana on 68 points.

At the foot of the table City of Lusaka, Konkola Blades and Real Nakonde are confirmed relegated sides with Nakambala Leopars, Choma Eagles and Mufulira Wanderers facing the chop.

15:00 Lusaka Dynamos Vs NAPSA Stars

(National Heroes Stadium)

15:00 Nchanga Rangers Vs Nakambala Leopards

(Nchanga Stadium)

15:00 Kabwe Warriors Vs Power Dynamos

(Godfrey Chitalu Stadium)

15:00 Nkana Vs Konkola Blades

(Nkana Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

13:00 Real Nakonde Vs Nkwazi

(New Stadium) Nakonde

15:00 Zesco United Vs Mufulira Wanderers

(Levy Mwanawasa Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

15:00 Lumwana Radiants Vs Buildcon

(Lumwana Stadium)

15:00 Zanaco Vs Forest Rangers

(Sunset Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

13:00 City of Lusaka Vs Red Arrows

(Woodlands Stadium)

15:00 Green Buffaloes Vs Green Eagles

(Woodlands Stadium)